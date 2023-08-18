Congress slams AAP govt for mismanagement during floods

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, August 17

Senior Congress leadership, workers, office-bearers and volunteers today held a massive protest here demanding appropriate compensation for flood victims in the state.

Led by Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, the protesters held placards and raised slogans against the AAP government’s failure to address public grievances and its lethargy in providing appropriate compensation to the flood victims in the state.

Attacking the AAP government for its alleged mismanagement during the recent floods in the state and turning a blind eye towards the crisis that people faced alone, Warring said: “AAP failed to fulfill all poll promises made during its election campaigns. People of Punjab wanted to believe in the ‘badlaav’ that was promised to them, but one-and-a-half-year of AAP’s ‘misrule’ has completely broken the mirage created by the AAP leadership”.

Former CM Charanjit Singh Channi said: “It was shameful that Mann, who called himself a teacher’s son, could not address the grievances of farmers and those who lost everything in the recent floods till now”.

Former Cabinet Minister Rana Gurjeet Singh, while lambasting the AAP government for its “mismanagement and carelessness” in the recent floods, said the incompetency of the inexperienced government aggravated the devastation in Punjab.

The PPCC chief also mentioned that the government had enough funds to compensate the flood victims. It could announce Rs 50,000 per acre for farmers, but why Bhagwant Mann was running away from his responsibilities was the point to ponder. The Congress also demanded financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for those whose houses have got damaged, ex gratia of 5 lakh for the injured and Rs 10 lakh to bereaved families who lost their loved ones.

“We have also demanded financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh for shopkeepers who have suffered colossal losses and Rs 50,000 for owners whose milch cattle have died in the natural calamity,” said Warring.

AAP failed to fulfill poll promises AAP failed to fulfill all poll promises made during its election campaigns. People of Punjab wanted to believe in the ‘badlaav’ that was promised to them, but one-and-a-half-year of AAP’s ‘misrule’ has completely broken the mirage created by the AAP leadership. — Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, PPCC president

#Amrinder Singh Raja Warring #Congress #Nawanshahr