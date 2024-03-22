Congress to offer 30L jobs if voted to power, says Mohit

Hoshiarpur, March 21
The Congress will start an employment revolution in the country by creating job opportunities if voted to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Mohit Mohindra, Punjab Youth Congress president, said here today.
He was launching “Yuva Nyay” programme in the state at a youth convention in Chabewal, Hoshiarpur. He said the Congress guarantees to create 30 lakh jobs in central govt, while 10 lakh sanctioned posts were already lying vacant.
Pointing towards a proposed law to ensure integrity and fairness in the conduct of public examinations, he said the law would prevent paper leaks from destroying the future of crores of youth. “There has been 41 paper leaks over the last five years in the recruitment exams across 15 states that ruined ambitions of 1.4 crore applicants.”
Besides, he said the Congress would start “Yuva Roshni” in which Rs.5,000 crore corpus will be created.
