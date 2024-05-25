Congress will create better future for youth: Sachin Pilot

Tribune News Service

Balachaur, May 24

Sachin Pilot, senior Congress leader and former Deputy CM of Rajasthan, urged voters not to be misled by anyone and to ensure Congress candidate Vijay Inder Singla’s victory from Shri Anandpur Sahib.

Pilot pledged to stand alongside Singla in Parliament to resolve the issues of people. “We have known Singla’s family for years and had good relations with his father. This family has always been dedicated to solving people’s problems, and in terms of work, Singla has no equal,” Pilot stated.

Addressing a rally in the Balachaur Assembly constituency of Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha today, Pilot emphasised that Singla worked very hard and had the capacity to work 24×7. He took a jibe at the BJP that it was not even allowed to enter the villages of Punjab and Haryana.

“The BJP seeks votes solely in the name of religion. So, people of all communities must use their votes wisely. Today, ED, CBI, Income Tax, and Vigilance are being misused. They talk about the Congress-free India, a party that sacrificed everything to free the country,” Pilot said.

Pilot highlighted that it was the Congress that first enacted the MNREGA law, guaranteeing 100 days of employment, and if the government was formed, they would provide a daily wage of Rs 400. “Inflation is at its peak today. We will give Rs 8,333 per month to poor families. The BJP is busy selling airports, railway stations, wanting to make few select people billionaires, but the Congress will create a better future for the youth,” he said.

Pilot explained that a comprehensive survey was conducted before giving the ticket to Vijay Inder Singla. The survey revealed that Singla could win the seat from Anandpur Sahib. So, he was given the ticket.

“Now it is your responsibility to ensure his victory with a majority. Send him from the Balachaur Assembly with such a margin that all records are broken. When Vijay Inder Singla wins and goes to Parliament, I will be seen fighting for your rights alongside him,” Pilot declared.

Addressing the rally, Vijay Inder Singla stated that the Constitution was in danger today. “This is the Constitution given by Bhim Rao Ambedkar, and we must save it. The Constitution has given us the right to vote, so we must use our vote to oust the BJP from power. Today, our youth are wandering the streets, and schemes like Agniveer have been introduced to hire soldiers on a contractual basis. We will throw this scheme into the trash as soon as we come to power. Therefore, vote for the Congress,” Singla urged.

Sachin Pilot’s visit to Balachaur is considered important as he belongs to the Gujjar community and Balachaur is Gujjar-dominated area.

