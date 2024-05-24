Congress will get huge margin in Phagwara, says MLA

Phagwara, May 23
Yamini Gomar, Congress candidate from the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency, visited Phagwara today during her election campaign. She was accorded warm welcome by Congress activists headed by Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal at the residence of former Improvement Trust Chairman Balbir Raja Sodhi.
Dhaliwal and Raja Sodhi assured that the Congress would get huge margin in Phagwara Assembly constituency. Addressing party workers on the occasion, Yamini Gomar asked them to contact voters on a war footing in every village, street and ward of the city and make them aware of the policies of the Congress. She said inflation and unemployment had increased tremendously during the 10 years of Modi government’s rule at the Centre. She said social harmony and the Constitution were under threat.
She said if Narendra Modi becomes Prime Minister for the third time, the country would be ruled by a dictator. So, the people should be mobilised against the BJP, she said.
Phagwara urban block head Taranjit Singh Bunty Walia, former Phagwara Market Committee Chairman Naresh Bhardwaj, Tejinder Bawa, Amarjeet Singh Basuta and a large number of Congress workers and supporters were present on the occasion.
