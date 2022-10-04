Hoshiarpur, October 3
The government has allowed conjugal visits for jail inmates. Under this programme, the spouse of an inmate can meet them without any hindrance. As many as eight inmates lodged at the Hoshiarpur Central Jail had applied for conjugal visits under this programme. Out of those, two applications were approved on Monday. Anurag Azad, Superintendent, Central Jail (Hoshiarpur), explained that two days in a week have been reserved for this programme. He added that if it all goes well, then the visits could also be scheduled for normal working days in future.
