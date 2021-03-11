Constable suspended for creating ruckus

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 17

Even as the Jalandhar Rural Police have failed to act against one Head Constable and five constables of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Police Academy whose names had figured in those accused in the drug racket inside the training institute, one of them allegedly got caught up on camera while he was on a high and had barged into the house of former MC councillor last evening.

Constable Harpreet Singh has been placed under suspension on the orders of Commandant-cum-Deputy Director (Administration) of PPA Pritipal Singh. DSP (security) Varinder Kumar had investigated the matter after it was reported by the locals and brought to the knowledge of the PPA officials.

In the video, the constable donning a civil dress and a white cloth around the neck and in an intoxicated condition is seen first arguing with former councillor Surinderjit Singh at his place. The councillor and some other people try to stop his Hyundai car (DL-8C-AA-7044) so as to round him up but he smartly takes a back turn and flees from the spot.

Even DSP Varinder Kumar in his report has said that the constable had misbehaved outside the ex-councillor’s place when he seemed to be on a high. “Since this kind of behaviour is uncalled for and against the discipline of the PPA, he needs to be acted against,” he has recommended. He has added that the constable was on duty from 6 am to 2 pm but later went to the ex-councillor’s place at 8:30 pm when he was off duty.

Placing the constable under suspension, Commandant Pritipal Singh has ordered that a regular departmental inquiry would be conducted against him by DSP Varinder Kumar and submitted to him. The constable has been asked to remain present at PPA Lines and attend all parades.

Last week, two employees of the PPA, Head Constable Shakti Kumar and water carrier Jai Ram, had been arrested on the charges of supplying drug in the police training academy. Two inquiry reports have been conducted by the PPA into the matter with the second one pointing to not two but eight persons involved in the drug chain. One of the accused is admitted in DMC Hospital in a critical condition for the past more than 10 days. PPA Director Anita Punj did not respond on phone.