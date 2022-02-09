Constituency watch: Adampur

Constituency watch: Adampur

By Avneet Kaur

ADAMPUR, which is considered a predominantly rural constituency, has nearly 140 villages and three towns -- Adampur, Alwalpur and Bhogpur. The seat has been a SAD stronghold since 2007. Sitting MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu has won from here twice i.e. in 2012 and 2017, while Sarbjit Singh Makkar won in 2007. The Congress last won from here in 2002, when Kanwaljit Singh Lally became the MLA. With the Congress trying its best to regain power in SAD's fortress, the constituency has remained in news for a number of reasons. Besides, the Dera Sach Khand Ballan factor is also going to play a major role in deciding the fate of the contender of any party in the constituency. The leaders of all parties have been visiting here since past many months to seek blessing from the dera to garner support. With the AAP and the BJP having marginal presence in the area, the real fight is between the SAD and Congress. Here are main candidates from the seat:

Sukhwinder Kotli

Party: Congress
Age: 57 years
Qualification: Graduate

Background: BSP’s former state general secretary, Sukhwinder Singh Kotli joined Congress in December last year. He had contested Vidhan Sabha election on the BSP ticket from Adampur in 2012 and had polled 25,263 votes. He was also the BSP’s 2014 Lok Sabha candidate from Jalandhar. He has also been a sarpanch of Kotli Than Singh village.

Priorities:

1. To provide a good government hospital
2. To set up new sports centres, industries in Adampur
3. To provide better health, education facilities

Pawan Kumar Tinu
Party: SAD
Age: 54 years
Qualification: Graduate

Background: Pawan Tinu was in the BSP before joining SAD in 2007. He has won this seat twice (in 2012 and 2017). He says he entered politics during his college days by contesting students’ elections then. He was also Chief Parliamentary Secretary to the Department of Sports and Youth Services and SCs/BCs Welfare.

Priorities:

1. Sewerage pipes will be laid in constituency
2. Hospitals in Bhogpur and Awalpur
3. Gyms, stadiums and other sports infrastructure in villages

Jeet Lal Bhatti

Party: AAP
Age: 66 years
Qualification: BA, BEd

Background: He has been an employee of Punjab National Bank for 36 long years. He retired from his service in 2015 and in the same year he joined the AAP. He was the campaign manager of AAP from Adampur during 2017 elections. He says seeing his dedication and work during all these years; the party offered him a ticket this time.

Priorities:

1. Bringing in industry to generate jobs for youth
2. Good quality roads and sewerage in all towns and villages of constituency
3. Campaign against drugs

Purshottam Heer

Party: SSM
Age: 35 years
Qualification: Graduate

Background: A farmer by profession, Purshottam was associated with the BSP in the past. Though he was never an authorised BSP worker, he says he has worked in the field and knows the real issues of the people. He became part of farmer bodies during protest at Singhu border. Besides, this is for the first time he is contesting elections.

Priorities:

1. To set up college in Adampur
2. Converting all-girl ITI centre to coeducation
3. To upgrade hospitals, education infrastructure

Jagdish Kumar Jassal

Party: PLC
Age: 54 years
Qualification: Class X

Background: A businessman by profession, Jagdish Jassal is general secretary of the newly formed Punjab Lok Congress. He says he had joined Congress in 1987. He has remained general secretary of the PPCC for a long time. He says it was due to his long association with Capt Amarinder Singh that he left the Congress and joined PLC.

Priorities:

1. Hockey stadium in Alwalpur
2. Bringing in industries to create employment for youth
3. Streamlining edu system to keep youngsters away from drugs

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

2
Chandigarh

Unable to find buyers, Chandigarh Administration to convert properties to freehold

3
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu again leaves for Mata Vaishno Devi

4
Punjab

Now, race in Punjab Congress for its Jat face

5
Nation

47 more Major Generals approach AFT over getting lower remuneration than their juniors

6
Punjab

PM Modi to address election rallies in Punjab on February 14, 16, 17

7
Himachal

Shimla expansion draft proposes 4 satellite towns

8
Ludhiana

LIP MLA Simarjit Bains allowed to go after 8 hours of questioning

9
Punjab Election

Navjot Singh Sidhu was apt choice for Punjab CM face: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

10
Punjab

BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

Love for blue Lays takes a fashionable shape; girl makes sari out of the chips wrapper
Trending

Love for blue Lays takes a fashionable shape; girl makes sari out of the chips wrapper

Was Akshay Kumar upset with Kapil Sharma’s smartness over airing ‘PM Modi interview bit’ on his show? The comedian clears the air
Trending

Was Akshay Kumar upset with Kapil Sharma’s smartness over airing ‘PM Modi interview bit’ on his show? The comedian clears the air

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: Shraddha Kapoor says ‘I Love You Aaji’
Entertainment

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: Shraddha Kapoor says ‘I Love You Aaji’

Akshay Kumar was nasty to Karan Johar, but he still won hearts for his ‘dignified stand’ for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Trending

Akshay Kumar was nasty to Karan Johar, but he still won hearts for his ‘dignified stand’ for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Dharmendra says he got ready thrice for Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral, but didn’t have the heart to attend it
Trending

Dharmendra says he got ready thrice for Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral, but didn’t have the heart to attend it

Atal Tunnel jacks up tourist inflow to Lahaul-Spiti by 622%
Himachal

Atal Tunnel jacks up tourist inflow to Lahaul-Spiti by 622%

Chandigarh: Get set for Rose Fest this year
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Get set for Rose Festival this year

Top Stories

Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi

Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi

‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...

All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday

All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday

Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts

Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told

Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told

NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...

BSF fires at Pakiatan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab

BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab

BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items

CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26

CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26

Datesheet to be released soon

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Those engaging kids during campaigning to face music

Amritsar: Those engaging kids during campaigning to face music

Dismissed DSP contesting against Navjot Sidhu from Amritsar East

Behbal Kalan Case: 2 ministers, 3 MLAs declared 'tankhaiya'

Congress candidates conspicuous by their absence in Amritsar North

Amritsar West: Breaking politician-bureaucrat nexus on Amarjit Asal's mind

‘Secret’ collusion to stop AAP from winning, alleges Bhagwant Mann

‘Secret’ collusion to stop AAP from winning, alleges Bhagwant Mann

Bathinda Congress leader joins AAP

Phone, drugs recovered from inmates

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

Unable to find buyers, Chandigarh Administration to convert properties to freehold

Day temperature up, expect rain in Chandigarh tricity today

Chandigarh: 'Sarcastic poster' outside renovated toilet bares 'official apathy'

Draft Electric Vehicle Policy of Chandigarh to be unveiled this week

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Doctor shot at by unidentified men outside Delhi hospital

President Address failed to give blueprint for nation’s future: Congress

AIIMS discontinues routine Covid-19 testing before inpatient hospitalisations, surgeries

Delhi HC grants two weeks to Centre to state stand on criminalising marital rape

Channi violates EC norms

Punjab CM Channi violates EC norms in Jalandhar

AAP woman activist tries to commit suicide in Kapurthala

Rana Gurjeet vs Navtej Cheema, Sukhpal Khaira getting nastier with each passing day

New Covid cases see a huge dip in Jalandhar district

Extortion gang busted, 3 held with pistols, cars

LIP MLA Simarjit Bains released after EC intervenes

LIP MLA Simarjit Bains allowed to go after 8 hours of questioning

Ludhiana will be developed as ‘textile hub’, Gobindgarh ‘steel city’: Narendra Modi

Schemes of SAD govt stopped in Congress regime: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Migrants, visitors to markets also attend PM's virtual rally in Ludhiana

Social activists vow to discourage use of drugs in elections

Capt Amarinder Singh: AICC’s move on caste lines a mistake

Capt Amarinder Singh: AICC's move on caste lines a mistake

PUNJAB POLL 2022: Big gap in number of women voters, candidates in Patiala district

SAD looted Punjab for 10 years, says CM Charanjit Channi

Patiala: Contenders making presence felt online

Patiala: Anganwadi worker's daughter makes it to medical college