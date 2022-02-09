Constituency watch: Adampur

By Avneet Kaur

ADAMPUR, which is considered a predominantly rural constituency, has nearly 140 villages and three towns -- Adampur, Alwalpur and Bhogpur. The seat has been a SAD stronghold since 2007. Sitting MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu has won from here twice i.e. in 2012 and 2017, while Sarbjit Singh Makkar won in 2007. The Congress last won from here in 2002, when Kanwaljit Singh Lally became the MLA. With the Congress trying its best to regain power in SAD's fortress, the constituency has remained in news for a number of reasons. Besides, the Dera Sach Khand Ballan factor is also going to play a major role in deciding the fate of the contender of any party in the constituency. The leaders of all parties have been visiting here since past many months to seek blessing from the dera to garner support. With the AAP and the BJP having marginal presence in the area, the real fight is between the SAD and Congress. Here are main candidates from the seat:

Sukhwinder Kotli Party: Congress

Age: 57 years

Qualification: Graduate Background: BSP’s former state general secretary, Sukhwinder Singh Kotli joined Congress in December last year. He had contested Vidhan Sabha election on the BSP ticket from Adampur in 2012 and had polled 25,263 votes. He was also the BSP’s 2014 Lok Sabha candidate from Jalandhar. He has also been a sarpanch of Kotli Than Singh village. Priorities: 1. To provide a good government hospital

2. To set up new sports centres, industries in Adampur

3. To provide better health, education facilities

Pawan Kumar Tinu

Party: SAD

Age: 54 years

Qualification: Graduate

Background: Pawan Tinu was in the BSP before joining SAD in 2007. He has won this seat twice (in 2012 and 2017). He says he entered politics during his college days by contesting students’ elections then. He was also Chief Parliamentary Secretary to the Department of Sports and Youth Services and SCs/BCs Welfare.

Priorities:

1. Sewerage pipes will be laid in constituency

2. Hospitals in Bhogpur and Awalpur

3. Gyms, stadiums and other sports infrastructure in villages

Jeet Lal Bhatti Party: AAP

Age: 66 years

Qualification: BA, BEd Background: He has been an employee of Punjab National Bank for 36 long years. He retired from his service in 2015 and in the same year he joined the AAP. He was the campaign manager of AAP from Adampur during 2017 elections. He says seeing his dedication and work during all these years; the party offered him a ticket this time. Priorities: 1. Bringing in industry to generate jobs for youth

2. Good quality roads and sewerage in all towns and villages of constituency

3. Campaign against drugs

Purshottam Heer



Party: SSM

Age: 35 years

Qualification: Graduate

Background: A farmer by profession, Purshottam was associated with the BSP in the past. Though he was never an authorised BSP worker, he says he has worked in the field and knows the real issues of the people. He became part of farmer bodies during protest at Singhu border. Besides, this is for the first time he is contesting elections.

Priorities:

1. To set up college in Adampur

2. Converting all-girl ITI centre to coeducation

3. To upgrade hospitals, education infrastructure