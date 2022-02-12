Constituency watch: Dasuya

By Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi

The Dasuya Assembly segment in Hoshiarpur district is one of the oldest constituencies having diverse geographical features ranging from semi-hilly terrain to Bet area on the banks of Beas. The people have been demanding district status for Dasuya but Mukerian was carved out of it as a subdivision and now Tanda has also been made a subdivision. Besides the demand of district status, the demand for a medical college and industrial project in the area is long-promised but pending. Here are main candidates from the seat:

Arun Dogra Micky Party: Congress

Age: 54 years

Qualification: Class X Background: Arun Dogra's father Ramesh Chander Dogra had been an MLA from Dasuya for four times and held many portfolios as a minister in the government. Micky had been District Youth Congress president for many years. In 2007 and 2012, BJP's Amarjeet Sahi had defeated Ramesh Chander Dogra. After his death, the seat was retained by his wife Sukhjit Kaur Sahi in the bypoll defeating Micky. In 2017, Micky won the seat back for the Congress. Priorities: 1. Making Dasuya a district 2. Industrial project for Talwara 3. Improving health services in Dasuya, Talwara

Raghunath Singh Rana

Party: BJP

Age: 69 years

Qualification: BA, LLB

Background: Rana had been active in student politics from college days and then entered into sports industry as an entrepreneur. He remained the president of Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association Jalandhar for 10 years. Also he was director, vice chairman and then chairman of the Sports Goods Export Promotion Council. He joined the BJP in 2006 and remained the State Convener of Industry Cell, state vice president, BJP, and Chairman, MIDB.

Priorities:

1. Improving health services and infrastructure

2. Generate jobs for youth

3. Improving law and order

Susheel Sharma (Pinki) Party: BSP

Age: 61 years

Qualification: Class X Background: A farmer-entrepreneur Pinki, had been elected as sarpanch in 1993. In 2003, he got elected as zila parishad member as a Congress candidate. He was considered very close to then Congress MLA of Dasuya, Ramesh Chander Dogra. In 2013, he joined the BJP. He remained Punjab BJP executive member and in charge of Ropar district. He joined BSP in July 2021. Priorities: 1. Provide better health facilities

2. Solve the problem of drinking water in the area

3. To create more job avenues for youth of the constituency

Karambir Singh Ghuman

Party: AAP

Age: 37 years

Qualification: BA, LLB

Background: Ghuman had entered into politics from Youth Akali Dal (YAD). He held the post of district president of the YAD and was the deputy of Dasuya Vikas Manch. Ghuman contested PC poll elections as Independent candidate and was elected as MC councillor. Later, he became vice president and also the president of Municipal Council between 2015 to 2020. His father had contested 2017 Assembly elections as an Independent. Karambir Ghuman had joined the AAP in 2020.

Priorities:

1. Improving the health facilities in Dasuya

2. Opening govt college

3. To bring some major projects