Constituency watch: Garhshankar

Constituency watch: Garhshankar

Amarpreet Lally

by Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi

Touching the hill state of Himachal on one side and Nawanshahr district on the other, Garhshankar constituency is having half of its area in the plains and the remaining part in semi-hilly terrain of Bet area. Both the areas have different kinds of problems and requirements. The segment has given chance to almost every party ranging from the CPI, Congress, BSP, BJP, SAD and AAP. With Garhshankar as the major town, the Assembly segment also includes Mahilpur and 178 villages. Bet area has 37 villages. With five major contenders this time, there would be a multi-cornered contest in Garhshankar. Here are the main candidates from the seat:

Amarpreet Lally

Party: Congress

Age: 38 years

Qualification: BA, PGDCA

Background: A youth leader from Rahul Gandhi's brigade, he has been in politics since when he was a student. He is a native of Kot Fatuhi village under Chabbewal constituency. He was a Congress ticket aspirant last time also as the Punjab Youth Congress chief then, but could not get it. He is the general secretary of the All-India Youth Congress. An agriculturist by profession, Lally is contesting on the basis of his image among youth.

Priorities: 1. Solve traffic problem with bypass, four-laning of roads

2. To solve drinking water problem

3. To bring industry to provide more job avenues for youth

Jai Kishan Singh Rouri

Party: AAP

Age: 39 years

Qualification: Class XII

Jai Kishan Singh Rouri

Background: Sitting AAP MLA, Jai Kishan Singh Rouri, is in the fray on the Aam Aadmi Party’s ticket once again. An agriculturist by profession, Rouri is the only sitting AAP MLA from entire Doaba from the last Assembly election. He too had joined the rebel group of ex-MLA Sukhpal Khaira in mid-2018, but returned to work for the party in four months.

Priorities: 1. To make kandi canal functional for round-the-year irrigation

2. To get bypass for Garhshankar to resolve traffic problem

3. To help save crops from wild animals in Bet area

Nimisha Mehta

Party: BJP

Age: 39 years

Qualification: MCom

Nimisha Mehta

Background: A business woman by profession, Nimisha has been active in political field for long. She had been state-level spokesperson for the Congress and was the aspirant of ticket in 2017. She had then filed nominations as an Independent candidate on being denied ticket but had later withdrawn. She was an aspirant for Congress ticket this time, too, but was refused again. She joined BJP on the same day with an assurance to contest from here.

Priorities: 1. To solve problems of drinking and irrigation water

2. Four-laning of Garhshankar to Anandpur Sahib road.

3. To bring industrial package

Dr Jung Bahadur Singh Rai

Party: SSM

Age: 76 years

Qualification: MBBS

Dr Jung Bahadur Singh Rai

Background: Dr Jung Bahadur Singh Rai has been an active social worker and he is a physician by profession. He runs a hospital and a nursing college in the area. He has been an SGPC member for long (1996) and was very active in Akali politics. He was an aspirant of the Shiromani Akali Dal ticket this time but was denied.

Priorities: 1. To solve the traffic problem of Garhshnkar town

2. To get sewerage system in Garhshankar completed, make it fully functional

3. To get a polytechnic, govt college for the area and Naina Devi highway completed

Surinder S Bhullewal Rathan

Party: SAD

Age: 67 years

Qualification: Class V

Surinder S Bhullewal Rathan

Background: Surinder Singh, better known with the name of his village Bhullewal Rathan, had been an MLA from Garhshankar in 2012 but faced defeat in 2017. A businessman and agriculturist by profession, Rathan has been the district president of SAD for around two decades and is considered a close aide of Badals. He also heads an education trust running a college in the area.

Priorities: 1. To get Minar-e-Begumpura and Mahilpur international football stadium

2. To improve health services, education in area

3. To get Nawanshahr-Garhshankar -Hoshiarpur-Dasuya four-laned

#garhshankar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

CBI nabs IAS officer in Punjab in Rs 2-lakh bribery case

2
Nation

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career

3
Nation

Lt Gen Pande to take charge as Army Vice Chief today

4
Delhi

Harmeet Singh Kalka quits as president of Akali Dal Delhi Unit

5
Punjab

Punjab Congress rethinks on Khadoor Sahib, Adampur seats

6
Punjab

Punjab Congress leader Jagmohan Kang joins Aam Aadmi Party

7
Punjab

High drama on Adampur nomination, Sukhwinder Kotli files papers as Congress candidate at 11th hour

8
Business

Budget 2022-23: Finance Minister spurs spending to sustain eco recovery

9
Punjab Election

Tough going for CM Charanjit Channi in Chamkaur Sahib

10
Punjab

Punjab polls: Sukhbir Badal’s assets pegged at Rs 122.77 crore, including horses worth Rs 95.8 lakh

Don't Miss

View All
Himachal sees wettest January in 10 years
Himachal

Himachal sees wettest January in 10 years

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career
Nation

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’
World

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’

Sikhs, who represent major share of truckers, protest against Canada's vaccine mandates; as Trudeau and his family left their downtown Ottawa home
Diaspora

Sikhs, who represent major share of truckers, protest against Canada's vaccine mandates as Trudeau and his family leave their Ottawa home

Intel report: Turkey hub of anti-India operations
Nation

Intelligence report: Turkey hub of anti-India operations

Biopic on IAS officer who blew lid off Mohali land scam soon
Chandigarh

Biopic on IAS officer Durga Shakti Nagpal who blew lid off Mohali land scam soon

Rain spell likely from February 2 in tricity
Chandigarh

Rain spell likely from February 2 in Chandigarh tricity

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh

Top Stories

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget shortly

Budget 2022-23: Finance Minister spurs spending to sustain eco recovery

While she primes up spending on infrastructure to create job...

Budget is betrayal of salaried, middle classes: Congress

Budget is betrayal of salaried, middle classes, nothing for farmers and youth: Congress

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala says the salar...

India to gets its own digital currency by RBI next year: FM

India to get its own digital currency by RBI next year: FM

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already been deliberatin...

Taxpayers can update their ITRs correcting discrepancy/omission within 2 years: FM

Taxpayers can update their ITRs correcting discrepancy/omission within 2 years: FM

In her 2022-23 Budget speech, the Minister says this is an ‘...

Budget: 30 pc tax on income from cryptocurrency, virtual assets; 1 pc TDS on buy/sale

Budget: 30 per cent tax on income from cryptocurrency, virtual assets; 1 per cent TDS on buy/sale

The tax proposals will come into effect from April 1 after t...

Cities

View All

Amritsar district reports two deaths, 91 +ve Covid cases

Amritsar district reports two deaths, 91 +ve Covid cases

Covid restrictions deal a blow to dholis

Amritsar flyers expect revolutionary changes as Air India goes into ‘right hands’

Govt betrayed us, say farmers

Bikram Majithia's spouse Ganieve Kaur in fray from Majitha

4 PLC candidates to contest on BJP symbol

4 PLC candidates to contest on BJP symbol

Bathinda: SAD nominee Sarup Chand Singla's son booked for assault

Every sixth person sampled in Chandigarh in January tested positive

Every sixth person sampled in Chandigarh in January tested positive

Chandigarh schools to open for class X to XII from today

Solemnising marriages: Chandigarh Administration issues SOP for religious places

Chandigarh Administration allows opening of varsity, college campuses

Chandigarh: Power staff strike today

To criminalise marital rape or not, High Court in a fix

To criminalise marital rape or not, Delhi High Court in a fix

Gang-rape case: 3 booked by Delhi Police for spreading misinformation

Punish Delhi assault case accused: Akal Takht

Supreme Court Judge bats for airing of hearings

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

No Development, No Vote: Sansarpur village calls for Pargat Singh’s boycott

Famous for sports, Sansarpur village calls for boycotting Pargat Singh

Jalandhar: Rinku, Brar among 55 file papers

BJP Kartarpur candidate Surinder Mahey faces massive protest by farmers

Trashing reports of rift, Som Parkash joins Phagwara candidate Vijay Sampla in filing papers

Jalandhar district logs 261 new Covid cases, three deaths

85 candidates file nominations

85 candidates file nominations from Ludhiana's 14 constituencies

Congress activists working actively for candidates' victory, says Gurkirat Singh Kotli

Ludhiana: Weigh options carefully before casting vote, Maheshinder Singh Grewal tells voters

Ticket holders kin filing papers as covering candidates

Minister Meenakshi Lekhi inaugurates office of Ludhiana West candidate

PUNJAB POLL 2022: 55 file nomination papers in Patiala district

PUNJAB POLL 2022: 55 file nomination papers in Patiala district

Patiala Civil Surgeon misusing position: SAD candidate

Fire at establishment branch: Five months on, Punjabi University committee yet to finalise report

Samyukt Kisan Morcha members set PM Modi's effigy on fire in Patiala