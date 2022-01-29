Constituency watch: Kapurthala

by Aparna Banerji

Erstwhile Paris of Punjab, the city has traditionally been a peaceful constituency surrounded by Akali bastions. However, due to intense friction within the Congress, 2022 Assembly elections have made it a hotbed of political action coupled with some unpleasant tussles. Prior to 2007, the seat alternated between the Congress and the Akalis. The SAD won the seat in 1980 and 1997 and the Congress tasted success in 1985 and 1992. From 2002 onwards, the Kapurthala Assembly constituency has remained with the family of the state's richest Congress MLA and current Cabinet minister Rana Gurjeet Singh. He currently serves his third term on the seat, which he has won thrice in 2002, 2012 and 2017. Rana's wife Rana Rajbans Kaur won from the seat in 2007 and sister-in-law Sukhjinder Kaur (Sukhi Rana) clinched the 2004 bypoll. In the previous elections, Rana Gurjeet Singh had received 56,378 votes in 2017 winning the Kapurthala seat with a margin of 27,561 votes. He defeated Paramjit Singh (SAD), who received 27,561 votes.Here are the main candidates from the seat...

Rana Gurjeet Singh

Party: Congress

Age: 65 years

Qualification: Class X

Background: Migrated to Punjab in 1986, the sugar baron-turned-politician is the richest MLA in the State Legislative Assembly. In 2017, he had faced an unceremonious exit from the Cabinet amidst corruption charges but made a successful return in the present Channi government's Cabinet. Popular among the electorates, the three-time MLA is raking up quite many controversies ahead of the 2022 elections. He has garnered much attention for his open feuds with MLA colleagues in the constituency (and also PPCC chief) as well as for fielding his son as an Independent candidate.

Priorities:

1. Medical college in Kapurthala

2. New water pipelines for old Kapurthala city

3. Provision of canal water as drinking water for local populace

Manju Rana

Manju Rana

Party: Aam Aadmi Party

Age: 56 years

Qualification: BSc (Medical), LLB

Background: The retired judge has been fielded as a candidate by the AAP from Kapurthala to take on towering politicians. As a judge too, Manju Rana was known for her robust style of functioning and sometimes taking on big corporates. While she hails from Jalandhar, she was chosen as candidate from Kapurthala for having served in the district. She retired from the position of Additional District and Sessions Judge and was also a former Chairman of the Permanent Lok Adalat. During her tenure as judge, she remained posted at Hoshiarpur, Dasuya, Fatehgarh Sahib, Moga among other places.

Priorities:

1. Eradication of drugs

2. Addressing issue of false police cases

3. Ending corruption and improving education sector

Devinder Singh Dhapai

Devinder Singh Dhapai

Party: BSP

Age: 73 years

Qualification: BA II

Background: The senior Akali leader joined the BSP a few days before being announced as Kapurthala candidate from the party. While he had been with the Akali Dal for 45 years, he served on various positions, including former Director, Markfed. He also served as director of the co-operative bank. Dhapai was also sarpanch of the Dhapai village. A politician with years of experience, he was declared the BSP candidate as per the Akali-BSP seat sharing arrangement. The 73-year-old has also been campaigning in the area and holding meetings.

Priorities:

1. Ramping up medical facilities

2. Establishing new schools and upgrading existing ones

3. Infra, law and order, sanitation and eradication of drugs

