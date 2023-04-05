Construction of indoor stadium hangs fire

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, April 4

An indoor stadium conceived for Nakodar town about 35 years back is still incomplete. The decision to construct the indoor stadium was taken in 1988, and the work began on the land opposite the Civil Hospital. Thousands of rupees were spent on the construction, but it could not be completed.

Congress leader Umrao Singh had laid the foundation stone and the Punjab government released a grant of Rs 1.95 lakh on March 8, 1988, for the construction of the stadium. But the money was not spent, and the state’s internal audit department passed strictures against the non-utilisation of funds. The Punjab State Sports Council directed the Nagar Council to refund grants that were not utilised on time.

Former MC president Aditya Bhatara said that then CM Parkash Singh Badal had sanctioned Rs 50 lakh for completing the indoor stadium during his Sangat Darshan here and estimates had been submitted to the authorities concerned for approval which is pending.

#Nakodar