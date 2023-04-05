Construction of indoor stadium hangs fire

Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, April 4
An indoor stadium conceived for Nakodar town about 35 years back is still incomplete. The decision to construct the indoor stadium was taken in 1988, and the work began on the land opposite the Civil Hospital. Thousands of rupees were spent on the construction, but it could not be completed.
Congress leader Umrao Singh had laid the foundation stone and the Punjab government released a grant of Rs 1.95 lakh on March 8, 1988, for the construction of the stadium. But the money was not spent, and the state’s internal audit department passed strictures against the non-utilisation of funds. The Punjab State Sports Council directed the Nagar Council to refund grants that were not utilised on time.
Former MC president Aditya Bhatara said that then CM Parkash Singh Badal had sanctioned Rs 50 lakh for completing the indoor stadium during his Sangat Darshan here and estimates had been submitted to the authorities concerned for approval which is pending.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court lifts telecast ban on Malayalam news channel MediaOne
Sets aside the Kerala High Court order which had upheld the ...
Rescue operations under way in Sikkim to find tourists trapped in avalanche
7 tourists are killed and 13 injured as a massive avalanche ...
US recognises Arunachal Pradesh as India's integral part: White House
The US reaction comes in response to Beijing announcing Chin...
Centre accords Z+ security cover to Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari
Bukhari left PDP, headed by Mehbooba Mufti, and floated Apni...
3 of family die as fire breaks out in Amritsar house
The deceased were identified as Tajinder Singh, wife Narinde...