Construction of Nurmahal school building hangs fire

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 9

The construction of the new building of Government Senior Secondary School, Nurmahal, has come to standstill, thanks to the non-release of funds by the government.

The foundation stone for the construction of the new building was laid by then-Nakodar MLA Gurpart Singh Wadala on December 14, 2016. The construction of new buildings was necessary as the school faced a shortage of classrooms, following the demolition of a building in 2012. Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and the state government made joint efforts to begin the construction of the new building for which the nagar council had donated 14 kanals and 17 marlas of land to the education department. NRI Raj Nayyar had donated Rs 10 lakh for the construction of the school building.

The director general of school education (DGSE) released Rs 1.14 crore for the construction of the building in October 2013, following directions from the Punjab State Human Rights Commission.

An official of the public works department claimed that fifty per cent of the construction work had already been completed. However, since the finance department had reportedly not released the remaining grant, the construction work ground to a halt.

When contacted MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann said, “The construction was being resumed as the remaining grant is being released by the government after I intervened in the matter.”