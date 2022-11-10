Construction of Nurmahal school building hangs fire

Phagwara, November 9
The construction of the new building of Government Senior Secondary School, Nurmahal, has come to standstill, thanks to the non-release of funds by the government.
The construction of the school building was being resumed as the remaining grant is being released by the government after I intervened in the matter. Inderjit Kaur Mann, MLA
The foundation stone for the construction of the new building was laid by then-Nakodar MLA Gurpart Singh Wadala on December 14, 2016. The construction of new buildings was necessary as the school faced a shortage of classrooms, following the demolition of a building in 2012. Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and the state government made joint efforts to begin the construction of the new building for which the nagar council had donated 14 kanals and 17 marlas of land to the education department. NRI Raj Nayyar had donated Rs 10 lakh for the construction of the school building.
The director general of school education (DGSE) released Rs 1.14 crore for the construction of the building in October 2013, following directions from the Punjab State Human Rights Commission.
An official of the public works department claimed that fifty per cent of the construction work had already been completed. However, since the finance department had reportedly not released the remaining grant, the construction work ground to a halt.
When contacted MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann said, “The construction was being resumed as the remaining grant is being released by the government after I intervened in the matter.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sirsa Dera follower accused of sacrilege shot dead in Punjab's Kotkapura
Is the seventh Dera follower killed in Punjab since the firs...
Sikh prayer books issued to UK military personnel after 100 years
The prayer books have been printed in three languages in dur...
Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 men in money-laundering case linked to Delhi excise policy
Benoy Babu of Pernod Ricard and Sharath Reddy of Aurobindo P...
I-T raid on Jalandhar premises of industrialist and newspaper owner
Shital Vij is the owner of Dainik Sawera newspaper