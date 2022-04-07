Construction work begins on 66ft road

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 6

Taking cognisance of the report published in these columns regarding slow pace of road-widening work at 66ft road, the Municipal Corporation today swung into action and started the road construction work in full speed.

The commuters and residents living nearby heaved a sigh of relief as they were complaining about the poor condition of the road for quite a long time. “Finally, the work has begun, we are hopeful that the corporation would now complete it at the earliest without any delay,” said Kamlesh, a resident of Jalandhar Heights. He said the 66ft road caters to heavy traffic throughout the day as three housing societies are situated on the stretch.

“Despite having spent lakhs of rupees in buying flats or plots here, we used to feel ashamed over inviting guests to our places due to the poor condition of the road,” said another resident Gurcharan Singh.

Meanwhile, Mayor Jagdish Raja also assured the work on the stretch would be completed soon. He said the MC officials have asked the contractor to carry out the work at full speed.