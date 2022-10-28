Contests held at Shiv Jyoti School

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Under School Management, Principal Parveen Saili, Shiv Jyoti Public School, provided platform to its students to take part in various activities. Inter-house card making and paper-bag making competitions for classes XI to XII was held recently. The participants put forth their enthralling performance .100 Participants of Card Making & 39 Participants of Paper Bag Making took part in the competition. The final judgement was made by Ranju Sharma and Kiran Sharma.

Police Martyrs’ Day observed

Police Martyrs' Day was observed at Police DAV Public School, Jalandhar, to commemorate the exceptional services of Police personnel and pay gratitude and acknowledge their significant contribution to the society and the nation at large. An essay writing and poster making competition was held for students of classes eighth to twelfth on the theme of 'Role of Police in nation building'. The students of classes eleventh and twelfth expressed their thoughts on the same theme in a Declamation Contest. The judges for the same were Divya Jyoti and Madhuri. The events were presided over by Inspector Pawan Kumar. In his address, he talked about the role of police in preserving law and order and tackling challenging situations with courage and devotion. Principal Rashmi Vij was all praise for the police personnel who shoulder their responsibilities with immense commitment.

Intra-College IT fest at kmv

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya, PG Department of Computer Science and Applications organised an Intra College IT GAMMAT-2022. This IT fest consisted of various events that witnessed a huge participation from the students from the Department of Computer Science & Applications. There was an overwhelming response witnessing more than 250 participants in 13 events namely, Ad Mad Show, Group and Solo Dance, Best out of Waste, IT Collage, Net Savvy, Rang Tarang, Fashion Show, Fancy Dress, Logic Building, IT Quiz, PowerPoint Presentation, Poster Making and Logo Designing. The chief guest for the event was Principal Dr Atima Sharma Dwivedi. Addressing the gathering, she emphasized on the importance of participation in competitions. She also inspired the students to discover their talent by taking up new challenges in life. She said such events provide a good platform to students to display their creativity and talent besides getting practical exposure.

Lyallpur Students shine in exams

Students of Lyallpur Khalsa College Jalandhar have performed splendidly in Guru Nanak Dev University exams of M.A. (Geography) Semester-IV. In a press release today, the Principal of the College Dr. Gurpinder Singh Samra informed that Smriti and Saloni Devi bagged 1st and 2nd positions by getting 1433 and 1416 marks out of 1600 respectively whereas Shashi, Jannat, Preety, Manpreet Singh, Manveer Singh, Monika Kaler, Bhawna and Anmol Angrish bagged distinction by getting 1370, 1366, 1362, 1357, 1253, 1231, 1228 and 1208 marks respectively in the same class. The President of the College Governing Council Sardarni Balbir Kaur congratulated the students and wished them success in life. Dr Pooja Rana and Prof. Onkar Singh were also present in this occasion.

Painting Workshop organised

The Department of Fine Arts of Apeejay College of Fine Arts Jalandhar organised a 5 day workshop on Painting which is to be run from October 27th to October 31st. The students of MA Fine Arts, BFA (Bachelor of Fine Arts), BA Fine Arts enthusiastically participated in it. The National award winner of Lalit Kala Academy - Madan Lal was present as a resource person of this workshop. In the workshop, he gave detailed information to the students about the different techniques of painting, use of colours, different styles of compositions, the elements of basic composition and the details on how to make a good painting. Apart from this, he also explained which principle elements are used to create a picture. Also, he showed and explained more than one hundred of his paintings to the students. The students were also shown a slide show of the paintings of Madan Lal, while working in different countries and the paintings which have been displayed in various art galleries across the globe.

Freshers’ Party at hotel mgmt institute

St Soldier Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology organised a freshers’ party to welcome the first year students. Students presented various entertaining activities such as modelling, dance, singing, solo act, Bhangra and Gidha. Where in Amit adjudged Mr. Farewell and Bhumika adjudged Miss Farewell, meanwhile Prabhdeep was chosen as Mr Handsome and Sneha was adjudged Ms. Graceful, Yuvraj got Mr Perfect and Ishita got Ms Perfect title. Principal Sandeep Lohani welcomed the students and appreciated the preparations made by the seniors, saying that such theme parties are an important part of the hotel management studies. Chairman Anil Chopra motivated the students to work hard.