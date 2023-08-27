Contests mark AWWA week celebrations

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 26

AWWA week was celebrated on Saturday at Jalandhar Cantonment to commemorate the 57th anniversary of Army Wives’ Welfare Association(AWWA), an NGO working towards the empowerment of families of the soldiers.

Working since 1966, the theme of the AWWA week was ‘On path to transformation’ relating to women empowerment. All activities organised during the week were based on this theme. The activities of the AWWA Day commemoration started from August 10 onwards.

The festive week was the culmination of all the projects and welfare programmes those were planned and held during this year. Activities like presentation preparation singing and poetry recitation, pottery painting, lectures on contemporary issues especially women rights, and showcasing of their talent in handicraft and such like activities were conducted. Three days of medical camp for ‘ladies only’ was organised by Military Hospitals for thorough medical examinations of women above 40 years of age which was one of the high points of the celebration.

A special function was organised to felicitate the Veer Naris as part of the AWWA week. Nearly 65 Veer Naris along with their attendants attended the same. A medical camp was specially organised for them. Zonal president Vajra AWWA, Uma Nair, interacted and felicitated Veer Naris.

The AWWA week came to a close with a central function, wherein Uma Nair felicitated AWWA excellence awardees and gave away prizes to the winners of various competitions. She complimented all members of the AWWA fraternity for their excellent work and exhorted each woman to continue the hard work to achieve the overall aim of the AWWA with ‘Asha, Vishwas, Aastha’.