Contests organised for the blind

Jalandhar, October 18
The Louis Braille Association for the Blind organised a three-day national-level contest for blind people at the Red Cross Bhawan in Jalandhar. Classical music, braille writing, braille reading and question-answer contests were held during the three-day event.
NCC and NSS volunteer heads also extended support to the programme.
Results
In Light Music (junior), Mohammed Zakki from Rajasthan stood first. In Classical Music (junior), Jaspal stood first. In Light Music (senior) Pinki Shardha from Rajasthan stood first. In Classical Music (senior), Kavita from Jodhpur stood first. In Braille Script Writing, Bhawna Bidht from Rohtak, Haryana, stood first. In Braille Script Reading, Chanchal Modi from Jaipur, Rajasthan. In Question-Answer contest, Pankaj stood first.
Association Head Vikrant Dutta, Vice President Ashwaini Bakshi, Chairman Poonam Bakshi were also present on the occasion.
