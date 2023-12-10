Contract staff stage protest, seek regular jobs

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 9

Thousands of contract workers under the banner of Theka Mulajam Sangharsh Morcha, Punjab, outsourced employees of government departments, along with workers of Bhartiya Kisan Union Ekta (Ugrahan) and Technical Services Union Punjab today staged a protest against the Punjab government by blocking the Amritsar-Delhi National Highway near Ladowal Plaza.

Commuters faced a tough time as protesters obstructed the road near Ladhuwal toll for several hours.

Thousands of contract workers from across the state along with their families and children participated in the state-level dharna.

Workers leaders Balihar Singh Kataria, Jasveer Singh Jassi, Jagrup Singh Lehra, Gurvinder Singh Pannu, Simranjit Singh Neelon, Jaspreet Singh Gagan, etc. said the contract workers were struggling in support of their demands for a long period.

