Cop caught taking Rs 5,000 bribe

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 28

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) today apprehended a head constable red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000. The suspect has been identified as Avtar Singh, who is posted at the Banga city police station, SBS Nagar.

Disclosing this here today, a spokesperson for the state VB said the suspect was arrested on a complaint lodged by Rekha Devi, a resident of Banga town.

In her complaint with the Vigilance Bureau, the complainant alleged that a case was registered against her son at the Banga city police station. She told the VB that Avtar Singh had been demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000 to favour her son in the chargesheet and get him free from the court in this case.

The complainant further alleged that the cop had already taken Rs 5,500 as bribe from her in instalments for this purpose.

The spokesperson said after preliminary investigation, the VB team laid a trap and arrested the suspect red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case had been registered against the suspect at the VB police station, Jalandhar range. He would be produced in the court tomorrow. Further investigations were on in the case, he said.

