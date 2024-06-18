Cops carry out search ops in Kapurthala district

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 17

Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vatsala Gupta, along with Superintendents of Police Sarabjit Rai and Gurpreet Singh, DSPs Jaspreet Singh, Harpreet Singh, Babandeep Singh and Gurmit Singh and a large number of police personnel, conducted a cordon and search operation (CASO) in various parts of Kapurthala district, including Phagwara, Kapurthala and Sultanpur Lodhi.

The police also conducted searches at the houses of those involved in drug smuggling. The police nabbed four suspects and recovered 6,000 ml of illicit liquor, 50 grams of heroin and 27 bottles of whisky from them.

SSP Vatsala Gupta said the cordon and search operation would continue to curb crime and drug menace.

