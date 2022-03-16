Cops clueless on kabaddi player's assailants, register case against five

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 15

Even as a video of the assailants who had opened fired at kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian during a match at Mallian Kalan of Nakodar had emerged within an hour of the incident, the Jalandhar Rural Police has so far claimed that they remain unidentified.

The Nakodar Sadar Police have lodged a case against five unidentified persons on the complaint of Angrez Singh, brother of the victim. Five persons had opened fire on Nangal Ambian after he had just got down from the stage. He had been honoured by the kabaddi event organisers and had taken his team at the event. His team was yet to contest a match around 6 pm when five persons came in a Swift car and shot him dead.

Earlier in the day today, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s group had taken the claim for his murder on social media but hours later another gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria through FB termed the post of Bishnoi group as fake and expressed regrets at the loss of kabaddi superstar. Bishnoi group post had mentioned that Nangal Ambian had ditched the group and left for abroad and it had become imperative to shoot him. The slain kabaddi player had earned the title of ‘Gladiator’ at his World Cup contests.

Meanwhile, North India Kabaddi Federation members Surjan Singh Chatha and Harjit Singh Sukhi expressed that the game had faced a huge loss. They said they had cancelled all kabaddi tournaments across the region for a week. They said they have no clue to the murder or any enmity of the victim with another kabaddi group. They even denied any interference of gangsters in the game and sought more security at the tournaments for the safety of the players and spectators.

SSP Jalandhar Rural Satinder Singh said: “We are still looking for clues. We will not share any raw details till the time we crack the case.”