Cops conduct search op to apprehend drug peddlers

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 16

The Jalandhar Range police, under the supervision of DIG Harmandir Singh Gill, conducted a cordon and search operation (CASO) here today. It was aimed at curbing drug smuggling in the affected areas of Jalandhar rural, Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur.

DIG Gill said the operation involved extensive police resources. He himself visited Ganna village near Phillaur and other locations to boost the morale of police personnel. The aim was to identify, apprehend and dismantle drug smuggling networks.

During the CASO, police teams conducted several search and seizure activities in various hotspots known for drug-related activities. These efforts led to the detention of several suspects and the recovery of significant quantities of narcotics.

DIG Gill said the cops were actively working to break supply line of drug smugglers by nabbing peddlers to reach their kingpin. People were encouraged to report any suspicious activities related to drug smuggling, contributing to collective effort to create a safer and drug-free society.

