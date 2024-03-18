Cops crack down on hookah bars

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 17

Following the implementation of the model code of conduct yesterday, the Jalandhar Police Commissionerate carried out raids at 15 key locations of the city late last night.

The police registered four FIRs and arrested six persons, including bar and club owners and its managers. They also seized over 10 hookahs, hookah pipes and flavours.

ADCP-2 Aditya said police teams conducted raids on 15 locations at the same time. The teams were divided into two zones.

He said in zone-1, owners and staff members of Lazy Monkey Club at Chunmun Mall and Yaran Nal Baharan at PPR Mall were booked under Sections 4 and 21 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 and Sections 18, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act. He said a total of three persons, including owners of both clubs, have been arrested.

In zone-2, the police conducted raids at M2 Club near DAV College and Haughty Leaders Club. The police registered case against five persons. They arrested owners of both clubs and a staff member.

“We received information about hookah bars being operated illegally in the city, following which raids were conducted at various locations. Liquor was also being served illegally at these establishments,” said ADCP-2 Aditya, adding that such raids would continue in future to maintain law and order situation in the city.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.