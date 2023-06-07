Cops crack down on peddlers

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 6

The district police have reportedly arrested nine drug peddlers, including a woman, and recovered large quantities of drugs from various places.

According to the information, the Tanda police recently seized 1 kg of opium after nabbing two smugglers at a special naka in the area. The two suspects, identified as Keshav and Naresh, hail from Uttar Pradesh. The suspects are currently being interrogated. Besides, the police of PS City have arrested a smuggler, identified as Amritpal Singh of Sant Nagar, and seized 20 bottles of liquor. The Garhshankar police have nabbed Rachpal Singh, a resident of Harwan, and seized 20 bottles of liquor from him. Meanwhile, the Mahilpur police have arrested a duo — Jaswinder Singh and Baljit Singh — and recovered a large quantity of sedative injections, intoxicating pills, and capsules from them. Further, the Bullowal police have nabbed Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Adhikare, and seized 12 bottles of liquor from him. Moreover, the Mukerian police have recovered 100 grams of intoxicating powder from Abhishek of Chak Ala Bakhsh and 6,750 ml of liquor from Sangokatrala resident Paramjit Kaur.