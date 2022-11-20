Cops crack whip on drug peddlers, three arrested

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 19

The Phagwara police have arrested three drug traders, and seized huge quantities of intoxicants in three different cases.

Phagwara Superintendent of Police Mukhtiar Rai stated that the police arrested a drug smuggler and recovered 28 gm of heroin from his possession last night. The accused was identified as Gurpinder Singh, a resident of Phagwara. The accused was nabbed at a check-point near the Guru Nanak Pura locality here last night. A case has been registered against the arrested suspect under the NDPS Act.

In another case, the police apprehended a drug trader and recovered one kg of opium from his possession last night. The accused was identified as Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Koom Kalan village. The Sadar Police nabbed the suspect near Panchhat at a naka. The police impounded his car, and registered a case against the drug trader under the NDPS Act.

In a separate case, the Satnampura police arrested another drug peddler — Parwinder Singh — and recovered 290 intoxicating tablets from his possession last night. He was nabbed on the Phagwara-Bhanoki road last night. The police have registered a case against him under the NDPS Act.