Cops detain protesting truck union chief near Jalandhar's Rama Mandi

Jalandhar, January 3

The president of the Punjab Truck Union, Happy Sandhu, found himself in the spotlight today as he was detained by the city police during a protest in the morning against the new ‘hit-and-run’ laws. The incident took place near Rama Mandi on the Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur Road, where Sandhu along with members of his union and other truckers had gathered to hold a dharna.

Earlier in the day, Sandhu took to social media, urging truck operators to join the protest against the controversial law. In a live video, he claimed that the law had not been revoked, emphasising the need to continue the strike. Sandhu alleged that the police had conducted a raid at his residence in the morning with intentions to arrest him, and vowed to continue the fight, even if he ended up behind bars.

Union president Happy Sandhu being detained by the police in Jalandhar on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Malkiat Singh

Surprisingly, after Sandhu’s detention at the protest site, the police took a sudden turn in the case. In the afternoon, he was released as his supporters gathered near the Police Lines. The police later issued a statement revealing that CP Swapan Sharma held a meeting with truck union representatives and senior officials from the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

During the meeting, the concerns of the truck union operators were addressed, and discussions ensued about the ongoing situation. Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma assured the union that all their legitimate demands would be considered sympathetically by the state government, emphasising the commitment of the state government to the well-being of every section of society.

Simultaneously, the Truck Union, led by Happy Sandhu, submitted a memorandum to the Commissioner of Police. CP Sharma assured the delegation that the memorandum would be duly forwarded to the state and Central governments for necessary action.

The Police Commissioner also sought to allay fears of an oil supply shortage in the city, stating that efforts were underway to address concerns raised by truck drivers. He emphasised the commitment of the city police to facilitating the smooth supply of goods, condemning any form of lawlessness or callousness in the pursuit of their cause as unwarranted and undesirable.

