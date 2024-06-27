Cops dispose of drugs, vow to make Jalandhar drug-free

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 26

The Jalandhar Police Commissionerate today observed International Day against Drug Abuse and Trafficking by disposing of a huge quantity of drugs confiscated from smugglers during a period of time.

Divulging details, Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said in war against drugs, the police recovered a huge quantity of drugs by registering cases against drug peddlers. He said under Section 52 A of the NDPS Act, case property was destroyed by the drug disposal committee.

He said the drug property was destroyed at Beerh village, Nakodar, Jalandhar. It included 933 grams of heroin confiscated in 11 cases.

While reiterating firm commitment of the Police Commissionerate to wipe out drug menace from the district, he said zero-tolerance policy was being adopted by the force against this heinous crime. Anybody, however affluent he or she may be, indulging in this crime against humanity would not be spared by the police.

CP Sharma further said the police were keeping a strict vigil to check the supply of drugs on one hand and eliminate it from roots on the other. The main thrust was to ensure that Jalandhar was made free from this curse, adding that no stone was being left unturned for this noble cause. Efforts to eliminate this scourge were being made on a war footing.

