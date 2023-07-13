Cops extend helping hand, join rescue ops

Tribune News Service

Gidderpindi (Jalandhar), July 12

Following the suit of the Army, SDRF and NDRF, the teams of Jalandhar Rural Police too joined in shifting affected families to safer places from flooded houses in Shahkot area, besides providing them food packets, drinking water, medicines and other requisite items.

While monitoring all police exercises in flood-hit areas here, Senior Superintendent of Police Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar stated that the teams of the Rural police were working on war-footing round the clock in association with the Army, NDRF, SDRF, local residents and religious organisations to ensure safety and security of stranded people.

He said the Punjab Police had also set up a relief camp on the way leading to the breach site for prompt assistance to people in need, besides keeping an eye on activities being carried out under rescue and relief operations.

Superintendent of Police Manpreet Singh Dhillon, DSP Shahkot Harjit Singh, along with police station heads and over 300 supporting officials, are deployed at the site so as to provide all possible assistance and help to people in a minimal time, he said.

SSP Bhullar said police teams were also making announcements in villages with an appeal to stay at safer places, besides apprising them of contacting police teams, if they need any sort of assistance/help in this tough time. He said eight boats were continuously reaching out to the affected people and providing them requisite help and needful items, including eatables.

He said police teams were ready to extend possible help during night hours also, in case of any exigency. Around 100 families are staying on the rooftops of their flooded house. The police have also issued a toll-free number 112. Needy people can dial the number for help.

Dial 112 for help, says SSP

Senior Superintendent of Police Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said police teams were ready to extend possible help during night hours also, in case of any exigency. Around 100 families are staying on the rooftops of their flooded house. The police have also issued a toll-free number 112. Needy people can dial the number for help.