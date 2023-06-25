Cops find stolen bus in few hours

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 24

A bus belonging to Kalgidhar Transport Co, which was reportedly stolen from the PRTC bus stand, Phagwara, late last night was traced by the Phagwara police on Saturday morning.

SP Gurpreet Singh said the stolen bus was found parked in Transport Nagar, Ludhiana, and brought back to Phagwara. The SP said Harvinder Singh, the owner of the bus, told the police that he bought the bus yesterday and parked it in the bus stand, but it was found stolen. The SP said a high alert was sounded and the bus was captured by CCTV cameras on Toll Plaza, Ladhuwal, being driven towards Ludhiana. A police party succeeded in recover the bus.