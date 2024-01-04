Jalandhar: Cops keep tight vigil on anti-social elements

Jalandhar, January 3
Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma today said the police were keeping a strict vigil on anti-social elements in the city.
Divulging details, CP Sharma said the Jalandhar Police Commissionerate has launched “Operation Eagle Eye” aimed at ensuring the safety of public. To prevent any untoward incident, they were conducting extensive checks between 3 pm and 6 pm in the city.
He said the checks were being supervised by Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) concerned.
“This operation involves thorough checking of suspicious individuals and parking areas of hospitals, malls, crowded markets, among others. In this mission, anti-sabotage teams and sniffer dogs are assisting the police in ensuring public safety,” he said.
CP Sharma said vulnerable areas had been identified in the city and the police were undertaking checking in these areas. He said law and order would be maintained by all means and no stone would be left unturned for accomplishing this cause.
Parking areas checked
