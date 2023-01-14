Cops nab 2 aides of Makhan Kang murder accused

Nawanshahr, January 13

The Nawanshahr police have made a major breakthrough in the 10-month old murder case of Makhan Kang near Rahon with the arrest of two of the associates of the accused and the seizure of three pistols.

Kaustubh Sharma, the Inspector General of Police, Ludhiana Range, and Nawanshahr SSP Bhagirath Singh Meena have seized one pistol 9 mm used in the murder from their associate and two pistols of 32 bore with two live cartridges from the accused recently arrested in Maharashtra by the AGTF of the Punjab Police.

Two of their associates, Kharak Singh of Sudhamajra village and Deepak Chauhan of Bhaddi Balachaur, have also been arrested in connection with the case. Kaustubh Sharma said that Makhan Singh of Kang village was shot dead by some gangsters at a petrol pump in Garhi Bharti village near Rahon on March 28 last year at the behest of gangster Rajesh Kumar. An FIR was registered against Sonu Khatri of Rakran Dhahan, Mandeep and some other unknown persons under Sections 302, 148, 149 and 120-B of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act.

During an investigation into the case, more accused persons, namely Pranav Sehgal of Nawanshahr, Shivam of Mahlon, Amandeep Kumar of Khamachon, Rahul of Karimpur Dhiana, Karamjit Singh of Happowal, Gurmukh Singh of Udhnowal, Kharak Singh of Sudhomajra and Deepak Chauhan of Bhaddi and Jaskaran Jassi of Lodhipur were also booked in this case, out of which Pranav Sehgal and Mandeep Deepa had already been arrested in this case. Raids are being conducted to nab the other accused.

On January 9, gangsters Shivam, Amandeep Kumar and Gurmukh Singh were arrested in this case by the AGTF of the Punjab Police with the help of the Maharashtra ATS. Nawanshahr police had got their seven days police remand after their production in a local court. A special police team has been constituted under the supervision of SP (Investigation) Mukesh Kumar, DSP(D) Harshpreet Singh, DSP Surinder Chand, DSP Ranjit Singh Badesha, Rahon SHO and Nawanshahr CIA in-charge.

Shivam Mahlon, one of the accused, handed over a pistol of 9 mm and a car used while committing the crime to Kharak Singh. The pistol has now been seized from the possession of Kharak Singh. Reportedly, he later sold off the car with the help of his friend Deepak Chauhan for Rs 38,000 and they both divided this amount. Both the associates have also arrested.

Besides, a pistol of 32 bore with two live cartridges that belonged to Shivam and a pistol of 32 bore with two cartridges that Amandeep had have also been retrieved.Further investigation is under way.

Shivam already has five FIRs lodged against him, including three FIRs over the charge of murder. Gurmukh Singh, too, has as many as five cases registered against him, including a murder case.

Besides, Amandeep has four FIRs registered against him, including two for murder.