Cops nab 6 gangsters for extortion, intimidation

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, March 21

The Nakodar city police have arrested six gangsters on the charge of extortion, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation.

Station House Officer (SHO) Sukhdev Singh said the accused have been identified as Gurindar Singh alias Ginda and Gagan Gill alias Gagan, son of Jasvir Singh, residents of Malarri village; Akashdeep Singh alias Chatha, son of Marjit Singh, a resident of Nurpur Chatha village; Amarik Singh and Sarovar Singh alias Viki, residents of Chotian village under Kot Bhai police station in Muktsar and Hardeep Singh alias Thakar Singh alias Deepa, a resident of Dunewal village under Sangat Mandi police station in Bathinda.

The SHO said that he received information that Amardeep Singh alias Aman Purewal, son of Charanjit, a native of Malarri village and presently living at 828 Allen Way, Yuba City, USA, has formed a criminal gang that threatens rich men in Nakodar for ransom.

The SHO said the gang had murdered cloth merchant Timi Chawla and his gunman Mandeep Singh and uses WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and other social media sites for hatching conspiracies to threaten residents.

The SHO said a case under Section 386 (extortion by putting any person in fear of death or of grievous injury), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused and Amandeep Singh, adding that sub-inspector Govinder Singh was conducting further investigations.