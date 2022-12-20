Cops nab two with stolen motorcycles

Jalandhar, December 19
The Jalandhar rural police today arrested two men who had stolen motorbikes from bus stands, and recovered the bikes stolen by them. The two suspects have been identified as Buta and Jatinder Singh, both residents of Nakodar.
During a patrol in Nakodar, the police spotted two bike-riders. The duo tried to evade the police, but the cops nabbed them based on suspicion.
The two men identified themselves as Buta and Jatinder Singh, both residents of Nakodar. The duo also failed to furnish any documents for their two-wheelers. Jatinder then admitted that he had stolen the motorbike from the Lohian bus stand and Buta later revealed that he had stolen the motorcycle from the Nakodar bus stand. The two men told the police that they used to steal bikes together. The police have registered an FIR under Sections 379, 411 and 34 of the IPC at the Nakodar police station.
