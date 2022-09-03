Cops review security at religious sites after Tarn Taran church vandalism

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 2

A day after a church was vandalised in the Tarn Taran district, senior police officials of Jalandhar and Kapurthala visited various religious institutions to review security arrangements at the religious sites.

ADGP Anita Punj and Commissioner of Police Gursharan Singh Sandhu visited various churches, temples, mosques and gurdwaras falling in the city areas. They met the Apostolic Administrator of the DIocese of Jalandhar Bishop Agnelo Gracias and assured them of all security measures being taken to ensure that communal harmony is in place. They checked the working of the CCTV cameras also. EOM

A team led by DIG Jalandhar Range S Bhoopathi, with SSP (Rural) Kapurthala Navneet Singh Bains, visited the Open Door Church at Khojewala.

Following, the vandalisation of the church, members of the Christian Community in Kapurthala had also met with DC, Kapurthala, and handed a demand letter to him. On Friday, the DIG, Jalandhar Range, and SSP, Kapurthala, toured several religious sites to review the security arrangements. The team also paid a visited to the Manimahesh Temple, the State Gurdwara, Kapurthala and the Gurdwara in Khojewal, today.

Navneet Singh Bains, SSP, Kapurthala, said, “The review of these religious sites is taking place as per the instructions of the Punjab DGP. We reviewed a church, a temple and some gurdwaras today. The security arrangements at all these sites have been found to be up to the mark. An audit of staff and security measures like CCTV cameras was also conducted at the sites.”

Special nakas were also set up in Kapurthala. The Jalandhar rural police also conducted checks, and reviewed security at various religious places today. SSP Swarandeep Singh said that the security arrangements at religious places falling under the Lambra thana were reviewed today. During the visit, a team of rural police officers visited Gurdwara Baba Khushal Singh, Lambra and the Church of Glory and Wisdom, Tajpur. — TNS

Install cameras, advises Nawanshahr SSP

Nawanshahr: SSP Bhagirath Meena on Friday urged the management of religious places to ensure that there were cameras fixed outside every shrine and the police were notified if any suspicious activity was notice. The advisory comes in the wake of vandalism incident in Taran Tarn district.

#Kapurthala #tarn taran