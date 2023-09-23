Cops ride bicycles to celebrate World Car Free Day in Kapurthala

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 22

On the occasion of World Car Free Day today, the public was encouraged to opt for cycling for planet friendly sustainable rides by a few cops of Kapurthala batting for a green planet.

Car Free Day is celebrated on September 22 all over the world. ASI Gurbachan Singh, who participated in India Peace Cycle Yatra from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, and Sub-Inspector Darshan Singh, traffic in-charge, rode bicycles along with ASI Balwinder Singh Natkar, ASI Surjit Singh Tibba and ASI Balwinder Singh Sidhwan, to bus stand, Shalaiar Bagh, Main Bazaar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk, Mall Road, Sainik School and on Kanjli Road to mark the day.

On their way, they encouraged residents to take up cycling. They said with the pollution increasing day-by-day, every human being was suffering from diseases. Most pollution was caused by exhaust fumes of vehicles. They said man was destroying the forests for his lust.

According to a research, in the coming times, trees would start releasing carbon dioxide instead of oxygen. The temperature of the earth would also increase.

They said every person should walk or use bicycle to go for a nearby work at least once in a week. With this small effort, pollution could be reduced, they added. They said only bicycle could make a person physical fit and clean the environment.

