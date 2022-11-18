Cops solve murder case, 1 held

Jalandhar, November 17
The Government Railway Police with the help of Jalandhar Commissionerate Police have solved the mystery behind ‘red suitcase’ murder case on Thursday.
The police have arrested a person identified as Mohammad Ishtiak alias MD, a resident of Katihar in Bihar, who was presently residing on a rented accommodation in the Gadaipur market.
The victim has been identified as Mohammad Shameed alias Bablu, a resident of Katihar in Bihar, who too was residing here on a rented accommodation in Gadaipur market. The police found the body of Shameed stuffed inside a red-coloured suitcase outside the city railway station on Tuesday morning.
As per the police, Ishtiak’s niece Kulsam Khatoon was married to Shameed’s nephew. The accused alleged that Kulsam’s in-laws used to harass her. He said a few months back when Shameed visited her niece’s house, he also slapped her in front of village residents. “To take revenge for her niece’s insult, the accused planned to kill Shameed. On the night of November 15, he called Shameed to his room and offered him liquor. When the victim lost control over his senses, Ishtiak killed him and stuffed his body in a suitcase”, said police officials.
They said the accused later dropped the suitcase outside the railway station premises and went towards the ticket counter to show as if he left the city. The police teams, after scrutinising CCTV footage and other evidence, arrested the accused. A case under Sections 302, 201, 34 of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against the accused.
