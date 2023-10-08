Cops step up vigil for upcoming festive season

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, October 7

In view of the upcoming festive season, the Nawanshahr police have tightened security in the district. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akhil Chaudhary announced heightened security measures as the festive season approaches.

Security measures To bolster security, 24-hour checkpoints have been established at the boundaries of the district

Instructions have been issued for thorough inspection of individuals and suspicious vehicles

PCR patrolling has been augmented in the urban areas, particularly in busy markets and public spaces, while special patrolling teams had been deployed to enhance security in the rural areas

“These measures are aimed at safeguarding people and maintaining law and order within the district. Key actions include setting up of special checkpoints and increased patrolling throughout the district,” he said.

Frisk the luggage of passengers in a bus in Nawanshahr. Tribune Photos

The police authorities have directed police station heads to conduct continuous inspection at bus stands, railway stations, public places and crowded markets.

SSP Chaudhary said the vigilance campaign of the district police was going on in the district. As many as 1,511 vehicles and 644 individuals suspected of wrongdoing had been checked during the campaign. Traffic challans had been issued to 471 persons found violating traffic rules.

He urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious person or object to the district police immediately. “The police are available 24/7 to serve the community and prevent any potential untoward incidents during the festive season,” he said.

