Cops swing into action, register FIR after 3 days

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, December 8

The Sadar Banga police have finally registered an FIR against unidentified persons who entered the Government Senior Secondary School, Musapur, premises on December 3 and decamped with material worth lakhs.

The suspects took away a DVR, biometric attendance machine, mid-day meal ration, an LED and a computer set. The police registered a case under Sections 450, and 387 of the IPC against unidentified persons yesterday.

Village sarpanch Kulbir Singh and school staff have been suspecting the role of drug addicts behind the incident. According to information, the boundary wall of the school was being constructed. There was a possibility that thieves might have entered the premised through it.

The security guard deputed by the school authorities was not present at the time of the incident. “He told us that he was not feeling well. So, he went back at 12 midnight,” Ravi Basra, officiating principal of the school had said.

There is also a gym in the same complex where the theft took place.

Kulbir Singh, sarpanch of Musapur village, said there was restlessness among residents. “We are 100 per cent sure that drug addicts of our village committed the theft at the school. They have not been seen here for the past two days after the incident,” he said.

