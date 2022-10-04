Cops take out flag march in Jalandhar ahead of festive season

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 3

The Jalandhar Commissionerate Police held a flag march at several sites falling under Jalandhar North, in view of upcoming festive seaso, on Monday.

The objective of the flag march was to infuse a sense of safety among the residents, and to check the law-and-order situation. Around 200 police personnel of the Jalandhar North sub-divisions No. 3 and 8, with some other police units, participated in the flag march under the supervision of Investigation DCP Jaskiranjit Singh Teja.

He said the march was held to ensure that no antisocial element disrupts the peaceful atmosphere, ahead of the festive season. “Every effort would be made to maintain law and order,” he added.

DCP Teja also requested the city residents to inform the police if they notice anything suspicious.

The Commissioner of Police Gursharan Singh Sandhu and DCP Law and Order Ankur Gupta today visited Jalandhar Cantt and Burlton park to check the security arrangements ahead of Dasehra celebrations there. They also held a meeting with the Dasehra committees, and discussed the security issues. “Instructions have been issued to senior police officials and other police personnel to ensure security and traffic management on the day of Dasehra celebrations. Residents are also requested to celebrate Dasehra with peace and harmony,” said CP Sandhu.