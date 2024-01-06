Corbevax dose available for kids aged 12 to 14 yrs

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, January 5

Keeping in mind the resurgence of Covid cases in the country, 19,000 doses of Corbevax were allotted to Hoshiarpur district today. Sharing information in this regard, District Immunisation Officer Dr Seema Garg said, “The first and second doses of the vaccine will be given to children aged 12 to 14 years. Apart from this, people above 18 years, who have received the first and second dose, whether it is Covishield or Covaxin, will be given a booster dose.”

The vaccination drive started at the Civil Hospital here today. On the occasion, Civil Hospital in-charge Dr Swati, Dr Meet Dapinder Sodhi, Vaccine Cold Chain Manager Upkar Singh and ANMs Navpreet Kaur, Manminder Kaur, Harinder Kaur and Kulwant Kaur and BCC coordinator Amandeep Singh were present.

