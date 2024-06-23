Cordon and search operation: 9 nabbed with drugs, illicit liquor

Phagwara, June 22
The Jalandhar (rural) police carried out a cordon and search operation (CASO) in the Nakodar subdivision. During the operation, the police seized 154 grams of heroin, 55.500 kg of poppy husk, 6,750 ml of illicit liquor, 100 intoxicant tablets and an electronic weighing machine.
During “Operation Eagle 4”, the district police arrested nine persons and registered 11 FIRs. The entire operation was supervised by DIG (Jalandhar range) Rajpal Singh Sindhu.
The police teams, led by SSP Ankur Gupta and SPs and DSPs, carried out a search operation at 10 drug hotspot villages. The police also verified as many as 81 suspects in the district.
SSP Ankur Gupta said the search operation was aimed at nabbing those found involved in drug peddling.
The SSP said the police recovered 50.500 kg of poppy husk from Gurmit Singh, alias Gorkha, a resident of Dharme Dian Chhana village falling under the Mehat Pur police station, and Sandeep Singh, alias Sonu, a resident of Kul Gehanna village falling under the Shidhama Bet police station in Ludhiana. They also recovered five kg of poppy husk from Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Vehrran village falling under the Mehat Pur police station.
He said the police recovered nine grams of heroin from Muskan, a resident of Malarri village, and 100 intoxicant tablets from Lakhvir, alias Laki, of the same village. They also recovered nine bottles of illicit liquor from Lakhwinder Kaur, a resident of Bakar Dhan Chhana village falling under the Mehat Pur police station.
