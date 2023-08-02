Cordon & search op conducted at16 villages

Jalandhar, August 1
The Nawanshahr police launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in as many as 16 villages today. As many as 10 FIRs were registered.
The operation was conducted from 10 am to 2 pm simultaneously in 16 villages. Divulging details, Kaustubh Sharma, IGP, Ludhiana Range, said a huge recovery was made during the drive. As many as 250 intoxicating tablets, 21 grams of heroin, one country-made pistol, two cartridges, 11 Buprenorphine injections and 12 bottles of illicit liquor were recovered.
A total of 347 police personnel, including two SPs and seven Deputy SPs of the district, were deployed for the operation.
Kaustubh Sharma said apart from recovering drugs and liquor, the police also rounded up suspicious persons for questioning. Preventive action has been taken against two such persons.
Nawanshahr SSP Akhil Chaudhary said the intent to carry out such operations was to instil a sense of safety and security among common people and increase the presence of police force in the field.
“Our aim is to infuse fear among anti-social elements. Such operations will continue in the coming days to root out the menace of drugs from society,” he said.
