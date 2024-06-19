Cordon & search operation: Woman among five arrested under NDPS Act

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 18

The Mehat Pur police arrested four drug peddlers, including a woman, during the cordon and search operation (CASO) conducted in drug hotspots here.

Station House Officer (SHO) Gurshinder Kaur said the suspects had been identified as Raj Kaur, a resident of Dharme Dian Chhnana village, and Surjit Singh, alias Seeta, a resident of the same village. The police recovered 4 kg poppy husk from Raj Kaur and 10 gm heroin, Rs 94,000 drug money, four gold rings, a pair of earrings, a car and a tractor from Surjit.

The SHO said the police recovered 7 kg poppy husk from Paramjit Singh, a resident of Umre Wal village, and 150 intoxicant tablets from Vikram Singh, a resident of the same village.

Cases under various sections of the NDPS have been registered against the suspects.

The Nakodar Sadar police arrested a drug peddler and recovered 210 intoxicant tablets from his possession. The suspect had been identified as Varinder Singh, alias Matti, of Shankar village. The police also impounded his motorcycle.

