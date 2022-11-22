Councillors being threatened: Congress

Phagwara, November 21
A day after Nurmahal Nagar Council president Hardip Kaur Johal called a meeting over the no-confidence motion on November 23, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee spokesman Dr Navjot Singh Dahia on Monday alleged that the official machinery was pressuring three party councillors to join AAP.
Dr Dahia claimed councillors, including Krishna Devi, Pappi Meham, and Deepu had been threatened with police cases in case they didn’t fall in line. “Such bullying by AAP will not be tolerated. A campaign will be launched to respond to pressure tactics during the meeting on November 23,” said the Congress leader.
Dr Dahia said five councillors of the Congress along with him met Raja Waring at Ludhiana and demanded protection from pressure tactics.
Phillaur SDM Amanpal Singh and Nakodar DSP Harjinder Singh, however, denied the allegations of officers putting any pressure on elected councillors to favour any particular party.
The Congress has six members, SAD three, BSP two and BJP one (there’s one Independent member also) in the House of 13. The president’s post is reserved for women in Nurmahal.
