Couple beaten up at Shahkot market

Jalandhar, August 25
A couple was beaten up by employees of a finance company at Shahkot today. A gruelling CCTV camera footage of the incident has gone viral on social media.
Couple Malkiat Singh and Rano, residents of Bhodiwal village, Dharamkot (Moga), had come to Shahkot to buy clothes when employees of a finance company arrived at the market on motorbikes. They beat up Malkiat and created ruckus in the market while passersby gathered at the spot. Rano tried to free Malkiat from the suspects but she too was thrashed by them.
Under treatment at a hospital, Rano said she and her husband had come to buy clothes from a shop at Shahkot when four employees of a finance company came on motorcycles. She alleged that they surrounded her and Malkiat and tried to take them away on their two-wheelers. They also vandalised their motorcycle and broke their mobile phone. Rano alleged that her husband had undergone a leg surgery. She said the suspects hit repeatedly on that particular leg of Malkiat.
Rano alleged that when she tried to free her husband, the suspects pulled her clothes and pushed her. She also received injuries.
Rano said they had paid back almost the entire loan taken to buy a motorcycle. She said only Rs 5,000 were to be paid to the finance company. She said Tarewal of Lakha village had given surety to the firm that they would pay the balance amount.
Rano demanded that the police should take action against suspects. The couple has lodged a formal complaint at the Shahkot police station in this connection.
