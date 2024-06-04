Couple dies in accident

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 3

An elderly couple died while their son had a narrow escape on Sunday night in a road accident that took place on Tarn Taran-Patti road near Jandoke-Sarhali village.

The deceased have been identified as Darshan Singh (65) and Rajwant Kaur (60), residents of Mohalla Bhullranwala, Patti. Their son Navtejbinder Singh was seriously injured in the accident. He was driving the car.

The family was on their way back home in Patti in their car which collided with a truck loaded with a stone-crusher parked on the road near Jandoke Sarhali village. It then struck a roadside tree. The driver of the truck had not used any traffic light or indicator. Manjinder Singh, son of the deceased, said his father died on the spot while his mother died at a private hospital in Tarn Taran.

The driver of the truck managed to flee the spot, leaving behind his loaded truck. Kanwalpreet Singh, Patti DSP, said a case had been registered against the unidentified truckdriver.

