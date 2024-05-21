Couple killed, 2 others injured in Talwara ropeway trolley mishap

Our Correspondent

Talwara, May 20

A couple died while two others suffered injuries when the ropeway trolley they were using to visit the ancient Hari Om Shiv temple located on a hilltop in Ghati Bilva village near Pong Dam in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, close to the Talwara town, met with an accident on Sunday evening.

Dehra police station in-charge Sandeep Pathania and Sansarpur Terrace outpost in-charge Sub-Inspector Sanjeev Sharma said Dinesh Behl, his wife Sonika Behl, his son Shubham Behl and his friend Rajbir Singh, all from Mukerian city, had come to pay obeisance at the ancient temple around 4 pm on Sunday.

Instead of going up through the stairs, they chose to board the trolley, made using ‘jugad’ technology, and installed by the temple management committee to transport goods.

When the trolley reached halfway to the Shiva temple, the rope used to pull the trolley towards the temple suddenly collapsed. The trolley came down at a great speed and collided with a ramp. As a result, all four persons in the trolley fell down.

Dinesh Behl and his wife Sonika Behl, who suffered serious injuries, died while being taken to a private hospital in Mukerian. Shubham and his friend Rajbir were shifted to Mukerian hospital. Owing to his serious condition, Rajbir was referred to the DMC Hospital, Ludhiana.

Dehra DSP Anil Kumar and police station in-charge Sandeep Pathania said after getting information, Sansarpur Terrace outpost in-charge Sanjay Sharma reached the spot with his team and registered a case against the temple committee.

