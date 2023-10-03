Couple nabbed for theft at house

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 2

The city police claimed to have cracked a high-profile theft case, bringing the perpetrators to justice.

The incident, which took place on September 28, sent shockwaves across the district as a substantial amount was stolen from the residence of Jaskanwar Singh, also known as Jassa Patti.

It was learnt that Jaskanwar left his residence in PAP Complex, Jalandhar Cantonment, to participate in a wrestling match in Duala Samrala, Ludhiana district. In his absence, some unidentified persons barged into his house and fled with a bag containing Rs 17.25 lakh.

The Cantt police registered a case and started investigations into the matter. ADCP-2 Aditya led the investigation, following the directives of Kuldeep Singh Chahal, Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar. Harpreet Singh, ACP, Jalandhar Cantonment sub-division, and Gurpreet Singh, DSP, were assisting him in the investigation.

Leveraging modern technology, the investigative team identified two suspects - Harmanpreet Singh, alias Happy, hailing from Tarn Taran, and his wife Sumanpreet Kaur.

The police apprehended them yesterday. They were remanded into police custody till October 4. During the course of investigation, the police recovered the stolen bag containing Rs 17.25 lakh from their possession. Police officials said further investigations were on in the case.