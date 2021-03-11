Court orders attachment of PSEB depot for payment of pension dues

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 22

Coming to the aid of an 82-year-old retired government school teacher awaiting his pension dues since 1996, the court of Civil Judge (Junior Division) Sheryl Sohi has ordered that the building of Punjab School Education Board depot be auctioned to pay up the amount.

The court has even issued warrants of attachment of the property for the execution of the orders on or before April 26. “You are commanded to return this warrant on or before April 26 with an endorsement certifying the day on which and the manner in which it has been executed or why it has not been executed”, the orders to the bailiff read. The PSEB depot is located on Nehru Garden road in the city.

The court had in January this year ordered the auction of the building of the District Education Office and had even issued warrants of its sale, but it later came known that it was running from a rented building and hence the orders had to be changed.

The complainant in the case is Harjinder Singh, who retired from Government Senior Secondary School in Gumtala and is now residing in the city with his wife Balwinder Kaur. Since he did not receive pension, he approached the court in 1997 and the matter has been lingering on ever since with the Education Department filing appeals which got dismissed.

The calculation of the pension amount became another issue which took time to settle. The principal amount of his pension as calculated by the court is Rs 10,39,683, which is to be paid to him with interest.

The plaintiff’s wife has alleged that they have been living a life in penury. “Since we did not get pension, we could not even provide proper medical treatment to our ailing daughter. Sadly, we lost her. Our house also badly needs repair as the portion of the roof has been giving in,” Balwinder said.

