Covid-19: 1 dies, 97 test positive in Jalandhar district

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 5

As many as 97 persons tested positive in the district on Saturday, taking the tally to 77,496. With one more death, the toll reached 1,561. As many as 74,829 persons have recovered from Covid, while there are 1,106 active cases. Of the 20,18,130 samples collected so far, 18,57,483 tested negative.

35 +ve in Kapurthala

The Kapurthala district reported 35 new cases of Covid on Saturday, taking the district tally to 23,546. No new death was reported. The district toll remains 567 so far.

Four die in Hoshiarpur

A total of 79 new persons tested positive from Hoshiarpur on Saturday, taking the tally to 40,220. Also four patients died of Covid taking the toll to 1,069. The deceased include a man (64) from Block Harta, a man (83) from Chakkowal, who died at MH Jalandhar, a woman (80) from Model Town who died at Civil Hospital Hoshiarpur and a man (90) from Bhunga block, who was brought dead at Civil Hospital Hoshiarpur. — /OC