Covid: 61 new cases in Jalandhar district

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 11

A total of 61 Covid cases were reported in Jalandhar today. With these, the Covid tally in the district has increased to 80,381. A total of 78,039 people have recovered from the disease so far, while the number of active cases in Jalandhar is 391. The number of Covid-related fatalities in the district is 1,951.

Meanwhile, Kapurthala reported 14 fresh cases of Covid today. The district tally has increased to 24,283.