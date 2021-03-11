Covid: 61 new cases in Jalandhar district

Jalandhar, August 11
A total of 61 Covid cases were reported in Jalandhar today. With these, the Covid tally in the district has increased to 80,381. A total of 78,039 people have recovered from the disease so far, while the number of active cases in Jalandhar is 391. The number of Covid-related fatalities in the district is 1,951.
Meanwhile, Kapurthala reported 14 fresh cases of Covid today. The district tally has increased to 24,283.
